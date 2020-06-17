Property developer reaches 10 year milestone

Nationwide property developer and asset manager Gibb Group has reached a milestone - its first decade in business.

Gibb Group’s services span the full property investment cycle, from site selection and acquisition, to property development and asset management.

Gibb Group was responsible for the $13 million toll facility Gracemere Industry Park and the United Petroleum on Albert Street in Rockhampton.

More recently, the company has unveiled plans for a $33m Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre - the first of its kind in the Livingstone Shire.

The masterplanned estate comprises an operational Reece Plumbing Centre, and will include a Bunnings Warehouse, Hungry Jacks, Gus’s Coffee and Fresh Trading Co.

Gibb Group’s Managing Director Matthew Gibb said the company was excited to continue developing important projects for the region.

“Since our first exposure to the region 10 years ago, off the back of opportunities to develop the Toll facility and Gracemere Industry Park, we have been actively looking for opportunities here,” he said.

“We believe in this region.”

Gibb Group have been a member of Capricorn Enterprise since 2014.

“When we first investigated coming to the region in 2014, we found the information provided by Capricorn Enterprise to be extremely valuable,” Mr Gibb said.

“As a potential investor and developer into the region it was so reassuring to be able to sit with a local group of highly motivated and well connected people who were able to answer most of our queries, and importantly anything they couldn’t answer or weren’t certain on, they knew who to ask and who to set a meeting up with.”

“We have benefited from having an opportunity to express our views at numerous round-tables and industry forums, as well as being kept in the loop on key announcements and initiatives for the region, whether locally driven and funded, or state or federally orientated.”

Capricorn Enterprise Regional Economic Development Manager Neil Lethlean congratulated Gibb Group on their milestone.

He said 10 years in business was an incredible achievement for any business.

“The development solutions provided by the Gibb team during their journey so far have been a true asset to our region,” Mr Lethlean said.

“We certainly look forward to what the future holds with Gibb Group playing a pivotal role in identifying realistic, sustainable, consistent and collaborative solutions that deliver lasting benefits to our local economies.”