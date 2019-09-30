Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
Business

Property lending softens again: RBA

30th Sep 2019 12:26 PM

The pace of lending to property buyers grew only slightly in August, below the rate in July, according to statistics from the central bank that have defied economists' expectations.

The numbers showed overall private sector credit grew 0.2 per cent - below market consensus forecasts of a 0.3 per cent rise - and that credit for mortgages increased 0.2 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month while credit to business was up 0.2 per cent and personal credit fell 0.2 per cent.

The financial aggregates data released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday indicated overall credit rose 2.9 per cent over the past year as housing credit grew 3.1 per cent - the slowest growth rate since records started in 1976 - and business credit gained 3.4 per cent as personal credit fell 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to August.

economym finance lending mortgage rba real estate

Top Stories

    Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this week

    COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    premium_icon COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    News See the full list of magistrates court appearances for today, Monday September...

    SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    premium_icon SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    News St Brendan’s boys off to State Honors in Brisbane

    ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    premium_icon ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    News RUNNING cattle in drought is a balancing act, according to Howard Smith.