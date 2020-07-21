Property owner hit with huge $2699 fine for illegal waste

IT CAN be tough going in business let alone being slogged with a bill more than $2500 that wasn’t your fault.

This is the story Wayne Zappone of Wayne’s Towing.

Wayne was stung with a $2,669 penalty infringement notice from the Department of Environment and Science (DES) in February for allegedly dumping unlawful waste at his The Caves property.

Mr Zappone said he has approval to dump waste on his property however it was for certain goods.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin, DES confirmed the fine had been issued following an inspection at Mr Zappone’s property.

“The inspection confirmed an amount of mostly construction and demolition waste had been disposed of at the property,” DES said.

DES alleged Mr Zappone was the party responsible for the unlawful disposal as he gave consent for the disposal of waste at the property.

What Mr Zappone was trying to argue he didn’t dump the illegal waste, but another local Rockhampton business who was using his property.

DES legislation states fines can be issues to the person observed to have committed an offence, or to the person deemed to be the owner or manager of a site where an alleged offence has occurred.

As Mr Zappone was the landowner, he was hit with the fine.

“The biggest thing is we should have never gotten that fine,” he said.

Mr Zappone has been in business for himself for the last five years.

While Mr Zappone said he was lucky he doesn’t have any rental fees, there were other hefty bills.

“I am very fortunate because I own my vehicle and I drive them myself so it’s my own time and I don’t have the overheads,” he said.

Mr Zappone’s biggest killer was insurance, which included truck protection and public liability, costing just more than $12,000 per year.

Fuel was also a massive cost, as the fuel prices just seem to keep on rising.

It’s nothing for Mr Zappone to spend $7,000 every two months on fuel.

Mr Zappone can do many tow jobs and get to the other side and not get paid – but his fuel has already been used.

“It just makes it hard sometimes, you do jobs around the place and you get the money from them weeks later,” he said.

“I got to Yeppoon the other day and took it off the truck and the owner wasn’t there.

“That’s happened 10 times, you have to call them up and chase it up.”

Because of how hard it can be to get the money back, Mr Zappone just sticks to working for a few companies he trusts now.

“I don’t go out chasing work anymore, it’s just not worth it,” he said.

“It just makes it a little less trustworthy for people.

“Doesn’t just happen to me either, happens to other tow trucks.”