Property owners hit by 'worst ant infestation in decade'

ANT INVASION: Property owners are at their wit’s end as they grapple from one of the worst infestations in almost a decade. Photo: Contributed

THOUSANDS and thousands of ants have taken over Gympie, Sunshine Coast and across southeast Queensland in what has been labelled one of the worst infestations in almost a decade.

Coastal brown ants, black household ants and sugar ants are some of the many different types of ants invading homes across the region in the past five months. Concerned and frustrated property owners are perplexed as to why they are on the run, with some thinking it could be a sign of more rain on the way, but the truth is far from that.

The ants are entering people's homes through window sills and crevasses.

"They are shocking at my place in Kilkivan. Can't check our chooks or hang out washing without them biting within seconds," Lisa Mawhinney wrote on the Gympie weather and conditions facebook page.

"We have little black ants, huge meat ant-looking things, flying ants and green ants all invading our house in plague proportions - we just live with them - I thought it meant rain was coming but I have doubts now cause they moved in weeks ago," Astrid Miche'lls said.

"We have them really bad in Curra, all around the kitchen sink and laundry trough, they seem to love the dogs bowls as well," Pep Dodd said.

Field Supervisor for Flick Pest Control Michael Smith said Gympie and the Sunshine Coast had been particularly bad for the past five months.

"The ants are searching for a water source and a lot of our problem jobs, ants are found near bathrooms and kitchens sinks and on top of benches."

Mr Smith said his team uses Fipronil which disrupts the normal function of the central nervous system in insects.

Mr Smith's team attend on average one to two jobs a day in the Gympie region.