Property report shows CQ regions bouncing back Property report shows CQ regions bouncing back

The house at 4 Ocean St in Zilzie has a spectacular location and was sold at auction after 5 weeks on the market.

The house at 4 Ocean St in Zilzie has a spectacular location and was sold at auction after 5 weeks on the market.

CENTRAL Highlands Local Government Area has recorded a near 50 per cent drop in average house sale prices in the last five years.

Five years ago in Emerald the annual median house sale would have fetched just under $400,000, but for 2019 the figure is $290,000.

But by Central Highlands standards, Emerald gets off lightly.

Blackwater’s annual median sale five years ago was $315,000 and today is $117,000 – a 62.9 per cent negative swing.

The news isn’t all bad however, narrower time trends of one year shows some improvement with Emerald showing a 25 per cent increase over one year.

UPGRADES: Aerial of the Emerald and airport.

Blackwater has experienced a whopping 260 per cent increase since 2018 with the median sale jumping from $32,500 to $117,000 in the 12-month period.

The figures come from REIQ’s Queensland Market Monitor report which provides an in-depth analysis of the health of the State property market.

Capricorn Coast has performed slightly better over the same five-year period.

House prices in The Livingstone Local Government Area recorded a decrease of 4.7 per cent since 2014.

By area, the largest five-year decline was recorded in Zilzie with the median house price falling from $370,000 (2014) to $340,000 (8.1 per cent), despite showing an almost two per cent market growth rate in the last year.

Lammermoor was the best Cap Coast performer, only recording a 4.3 per cent decrease since 2014.

Units and townhouses on the coast are showing promise with Yeppoon showing a 28 per cent increase in sale prices in the last year, but prices are still down 18.1 per cent from five years ago.

Rent prices on a three bedroom home appear to show more confidence in the coastal market with average Livingstone rental prices increasing $20 per week in the last year $20 dollars shy of the $320, 2015 average.

The rates of new bonds on houses have shown decline but units are showing more integrity, hovering around 70 new bonds per annum over the last five years.

Livingstone rent prices overall remain lower than the average of 2014.

Central Highlands rent prices have also increased $25 a week since last year and new bonds remain steady.