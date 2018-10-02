Property stats point to Rocky's strong performers for 2016

HOUSE prices headed north on Rockhampton's northside during the September quarter.

Berserker and Frenchville were the top growth areas for the quarter and property experts expect the neighbouring suburbs will be strong performers in 2016.

Berserker had the biggest median house sale price rise on the last quarter of 16.8% to $257,000 while Frenchville was up 9.1% to $330,000.

The median sale price of Rockhampton houses was $275,000 for the September quarter, down 7.4% on the previous quarter.

Year on year it dropped 5.4% and was down 1.8% from five years ago.

Ology Real Estate sales specialist Jason Rayner said Berserker and Frenchville were appealing to families because of their central locations and the major public high school in the middle of the area.

"It's a massive advantage to have a school there," Mr Rayner said.

Mr Rayner expected Berserker property prices to continue climbing because of its location and lifestyle.

"It's probably a minute by car to major shopping centres so it's very centrally located, it's a flat suburb with mainly family homes and residential living," he said.

"It's proving to be very popular."

Mr Rayner said the "more leafy" suburb of Frenchville was also on the way up.

"Because there is not much land available in Frenchville the properties that are already there will continue to grow in value," he said.

"The houses that are well presented and offering good family-sized properties and land will be on the upper in 2016."

Mr Rayner listed Norman Gardens as a third suburb to watch this year and said its location near the university was a drawcard.

REIQ Rockhampton zone chair Noel Livingston said Berserker's prices and location were drawcards.

"It's in the main, old, more established part of Rockhampton where you can find a fair array of affordable properties," Mr Livingston said.

"It's a hot spot for young first home buyers and potential investors."

Berserker and Gracemere lead house sales race

PRIME locations and affordable prices are luring buyers to Rockhampton's top selling suburbs.

During the September quarter Berserker and Gracemere had the highest number of house sales, followed by Frenchville and Norman Gardens.

Sales activity dropped 5% for the quarter, with 165 houses and 15 acreage properties changing hands.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate principal Pat O'Driscoll said Berserker was appealing price-wise and investors could secure a home with the knowledge the vacancy rate would be attractive.

Mr O'Driscoll said Berserker and Frenchville had good access to schools, CQUniversity and major shopping centres.

"You can find a nice leafy suburb with a good Aussie backyard and three-bedroom house in close proximity to schools, shops and public transport - they get snapped up," he said.

Mr O'Driscoll said the more modern suburb of Norman Gardens offered parklands and was a 30-minute drive to beaches and Gracemere was "holding its own" after the coal downturn.

He tipped Wandal as a suburb to watch on the south side of the city, near hospitals.

"It's one of those emerging little pockets that is very attractive," he said.

"The price point is really attractive; you can secure an older Queenslander with a large yard, do some TLC and it will hold itself up well."

Mr O'Driscoll said investors could be comforted by the city's history of steady growth associated with various industries, including its health services, two large abattoirs, private schooling and the university.

REIQ Rockhampton zone chair Noel Livingston said Rockhampton's prices made it an appealing option to first home buyers.

"They can have a good look around Rockhampton and there are some quite good affordable properties," he said.

Mr Livingston said investment was starting to pick up again as the market found its feet, particularly with the rural economy performing well.

"We've always been seen as a safe and conservative market and I think we'll continue to display that - it has been an attraction for investors over a number of years."

BERSERKER

Size: About 5sq km with eight parks.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 55.9% of homes owner occupied.

FRENCHVILLE

Size: About 9sq km with five parks.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 69.4% of homes owner occupied.

NORMAN GARDENS

Size: About 13sq km with five parks.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 65.1% of homes owner occupied.

GRACEMERE

Size: About 70sq km with six parks.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 64% of homes owner occupied.

WANDAL

Size: About 3sq km with five parks.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 61.8% of homes owner occupied in 2011.

* Source: CoreLogic RP Data