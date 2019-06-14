PROPERTY: Two zones of living in the one property

TRADITIONAL HOME: 44 Ross St, Allenstown, includes an upstairs and downstairs seperate living spaces if desireed. Outside is lush gardens and an auotmatic sprinkler system.

TRADITIONAL HOME: 44 Ross St, Allenstown, includes an upstairs and downstairs seperate living spaces if desireed. Outside is lush gardens and an auotmatic sprinkler system. Ray White Rockhampton

IF YOU like timber this is the home for you.

44 Ross St in Allenstown is featured as today's house of the week for The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide.

Ray White Rockhampton North's real estate agent Mark Shore said the home has good presentation, maintenance and a great feel.

"You walk in off the front verandah into a really large lounge, high ceilings... it has a really great walk through feel to it... that all opens out onto a good size deck,” he said.

The home is split into two levels, ideal for teenagers, families, grandparents or house sharing.

Downstairs lies three large bedrooms, one bathroom and a kitchenette.

The winner down here is the access through to the rear paved sheltered entertaining area which is situated to overlook the tranquil luscious tropical gardens with manicured footpaths.

Head up the internal timber stairs to the massive open plan living area.

In the kitchen you will be gobmsacked by the wall to wall walk in pantry.

The kitchen also features a country timber theme with drop pendant lighting and a red splashback.

There is also a large dining and formal lounge area.

The main lounge is also huge and has potential for surround sound theatre.

The front verandah has space for seating areas and has aluminium shutters to let the breezes flow through.

The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and two-way entry ensuite and even a laundry.

At the rear of the home is generous glass sliding doors that extend onto the massive covered timber deck.

READ HERE: Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

READ HERE: Southern investors a good influence on the economy

READ HERE: Gel gun store lives on after surprise lease termination

The upstairs space has tongue and grove walls, 12ft ceilings and polished wide timber floors.

Both levels are fully air-conditioned and screened.

Mr Shore said the home isn't a typical Allenstown home with the two seperate living spaces.

"The really great feature about the home is the internal stairs take you down to another living area,” he said.

"It's great if you have teenagers, they have their whole world downstairs or old older family members, they have their own area.

"You can have two families living there.

"Or it's ideal for Air B&B.”

The yard itself is fully fenced with the ideal white picket fencing and comes with an automatic sprinkler system to maintain the established gardens.

"The only mowing is on the footpath,” Mr Shore said.

The property is a five minute walk to the Allenstown Square and Hotel, childcare centre, Mater hospital and St Peter's Catholic Primary School and a short drive to the grammar schools and Rockhampton hospital.

"This particular home is all about location, you can walk around to Woolies and be there in under 10 minutes.... you can walk around to the hotel, have a meal and you're walking distance to Allenstown State School,” Mr Shore said.

The seller is motivated to sell the home as they have bought another home in Rockhampton to downsize.

"That indicates it's a good buy and I think its priced well and the seller open to offers

Photos View Photo Gallery

44 Ross St, Allenstown

Four bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage

412m2 house, 419m2 block.

Open plan living, walk in pantry

Tongue and grove walls, 12ft ceilings

Fully fenced, automatic sprinkler system, lush gardens

Five minutes walk to Allenstown Square

Priced at $479,00

Open home this Saturday 12 - 12.30

Contact Mark Shore on 0418 799 222