Proposed mountain bike park for Capricorn Coast

A MOUNTAIN Bike Skills Park near the Pineapple Rail Trail is one proposal to be put to the region's council today.

Multicultural Development Australia has a proposal before Livingstone Shire Council for a Mountain Bike Skills Park which would formalise an existing unofficial bike track.

The proposed site, Lex Semple Park, is a reserve for park and recreation purposes and is located adjacent to the Pineapple Rail Trail on Barmaryee Road.

According to the documents to be tabled at today's Livingstone Shire Council meeting, MDA intends to apply for funding under the Skilling Queenslanders For Work initiative to provide funding for 24 work placement participants for 20 weeks during construction.

It also notes the indication by the Bicycle User Group and Rocky MTB Club of the increase in popularity of mountain biking in the region.

MDA's proposal suggests the project would increase tourism, promote the Pineapple Rail Trail and the history of Yeppoon, and provide employment opportunities for disadvantaged jobseekers in the region.

MDA is asking council for in-kind support in the form of support for the construction of a mountain bike skills park and shade shelters.

The Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and and Regulatory Committee is also meeting today.