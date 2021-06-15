Proposed phone tower to better connect rural school

Downer EDI Limited has been engaged by Telstra Corporation Ltd to design and construct a new telecommunications facility in the Lochington area as part of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot program.

Downer EDI Limited has been engaged by Telstra Corporation Ltd to design and construct a new telecommunications facility in the Lochington area as part of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot program.

A rural community southeast of Emerald could soon have access to high-speed mobile internet and better phone coverage with the proposed installation of a new phone tower.

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) has been engaged by Telstra Corporation Ltd (Telstra) to design and construct a new telecommunications facility in the Lochington area as part of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot program.

The proposed telecommunications facility would be located at 116 Lochington Access Road, next to the Lochington State School grounds.

According to the proposed plans, submitted to Central Highlands Regional Council, it has been identified that there is a requirement to provide improved mobile phone coverage and capacity in the Lochington locality.

“The proposed facility will help improve customer voice and data services within the area to fulfil the defined stipulations,” the document read.

“The installation will provide much needed service to the adjoining state school, which has shown support in bringing service to Lochington.”

Example sketch of pre-cast foundation, monopole base and equipment cabinet for the proposed Telecommunications Facility site at Lochington.

The community would be provided with reliable 4G access, which the report stated would support various rural and tourist industries in the region, forming part of a wider plan to ensure reliable and accessible coverage during emergency situations such as floods and bushfires.

Telstra communications would be maintained and improved through the proposed development, including voice calls, video calling and wireless broadband.

The proposed development would include the establishment of a new mobile phone base station (small cell), with the installation of a new 10.2m slim line pole on a pre-cast foundation concrete pad.

The total height of the proposed telecommunications facility is 11.2m above ground level.

The pre-cast foundation solution entails minimal ground disturbance where extensive drilling and earthworks is not required for a footing.

Aerial map of views in relation to the proposed development.

According to the report, the nearest existing facility is a Telstra site at Mount Scholfield, located 22.15km north of the subject site and a second Telstra site, Willows Road, located 22.64km north of the subject site.

“Telstra is already locating on these facilities, making the proposed site crucial to covering the losses that cannot be achieved from these existing sites,” it stated.

“Other existing sites are over 30km from the proposed site which is too far to provide coverage to the area and therefore not investigated.”

The Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program has identified a need to improve mobile phone service to the Lochington area.

This program will deliver mobile coverage to a large number of regional and remote communities which, for the first time, will be able to access fast mobile voice and data services.

The improved coverage is increasing access to new technologies for key regional sectors like agriculture, transport, mining and tourism – technologies which rely on a fast, reliable and affordable mobile network.

Originally published as Proposed phone tower to better connect rural school