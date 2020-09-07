Proposed service station to be first of the brand in Rocky

The subject site is on five lots at 20-26 Albert St and 34 Kent St.

AN APPLICATION for a 24-hour service station on Rockhampton’s busiest highway has been questioned by development planning authorities due to its location across the road from an existing service station.

The proposed development is for a Mobil service station, which would be the first of the brand in Rockhampton, to be on the corner across from a BP service station.

The service station would cater for standard vehicles and trucks, with six bowsers for light vehicles and four bowsers with high canopies for heavy vehicles.

The subject site is on five lots at 20-26 Albert St and 34 Kent St, on the Bruce Highway, with a total site area of 2,023m2.

All lots have had houses on them, with some already removed.

The service station would attract traffic going north on the Bruce Highway.

The development permit application was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council in March for assessment and due to the development site fronting a state-controlled road, it was referred to the state authority, State Assessment and Referral Agency.

It was prepared by Gideon Town Planning, on behalf of the RCI Group.

The application has been subject to a lengthy process with both authorities requesting further information and an economic impact assessment.

A response by council in June stated the BP service station was located approximately 30 metres east of the site, and it already “services the needs of the immediate local residential community and passing highway trade”.

“It is council’s position that the proposed service station is an unnecessary duplication of the services provided by the existing service station, however at a greater scale and intensity through the proposed 24/7 operating hours and the inclusion of dedicated heavy vehicle fuel-dispensing facilities,” the document read.

“Council considers that the application has so far failed to demonstrate a sufficient

community, economic and planning need for the development.”

Drawing perspectives of the proposed service station on Albert St.

As part of the economic impact assessment, CDM Smith undertook comprehensive inspections of nearby existing service stations.

It was assessed the BP has limited on-site parking, was unable to cater to large heavy vehicles and was open 5am to 9pm daily.

The United service station on the other side of the highway was also assessed, however it does not cater to large heavy vehicles and can only be accessed from the south.

The assessment also determined there would be sufficient demand for the Mobil service station from residents and trade area workers and heavy vehicles and workers commuting to northern Rockhampton.

The application notes there are three service stations and the one adjacent to the subject site accessible for northbound traffic after the Yeppen roundabout.

There was also stipulations with the zoning codes as the location is not in a commercial centre.

The subject site is zoned as low-medium density residential zone however the surrounding area consists of a mix of non-residential and residential land uses.

Principal town planner Gideon Genade said the development was still consistent with the intent of the zone.

Mr Genade added the new brand would introduce choice, convenience and competition to the local residential catchment, the Bruce Hwy and the region.

Design layout of the proposed Mobil service station.

The service station would include a small-scale convenience shop.

All proposed structures in the development would be less than eight metres high.

The primary building would have a 200m2 gross floor area and building height of 4.8 metres.

The exterior would be precast concrete panels and powder coated columns, windows and doors with illuminated signage panels on the front awning.

This building would be located in the south-eastern corner of the subject site and would accommodate the ancillary retail space.

There would be two refuelling areas with the first including three bowsers for a total of six vehicles and second area for trucks and large vehicle with four bowsers.

Fuel types available will include E10, unleaded, P95, P98 and diesel.

There would also be an air and water station on site.

The site can accommodate parking for 19 vehicles with obstructing vehicle manoeuvring in the site.

There would be new purpose-built entry and exit only points.

Entry would be via a new vehicle crossover from Albert St and the exit would direct traffic back on Albert St.

The site would not be able to be accessed directly for traffic in south-bound lanes due to the concrete medians.

The application includes mitigation measures to limit light, noise, dust and odour and maintain residential amenity.

A noise emissions report was presented with the application by RoadPro Acoustics.

The Stirling Motel is nearby and noise levels were assessed inside rooms.

It is noted the motel rooms facing the site are bathrooms.

The application states the service station is anticipated to be operational by 2022.

It is anticipated the construction will generate approximately 40 to 50 jobs.

Once opened, the site would trade seven days a week, 24 hours-a-day with one to two staff members per shift, creating six to 10 full-time jobs.

The application is currently in the public notification stage, which ends on September 11.

It is still subject to council assessment and no decision has been made on the application.