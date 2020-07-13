Prospective P-platers back on the road

Queensland drivers can once again earn their P-plates.

Practical driving exams resumed today throughout the state, ending months of waiting for many Queensland learners.

From 10am on Monday, drivers could take P-plate tests, which were suspended in March due to coronavirus and limited in June to ‘priority customers’, who had to book over the phone.

CQ Driver Training owner Kylie O’Brien said that it was much easier to run her business now that she could take bookings online, and she had already begun working through her backlog of prospective P-platers.

She said she was “absolutely” pleased about the eased rules.

“There were the ones that had been booked previous to COVID – they were put through first,” Ms O’Brien said.

“Then after that it was new ones that were a priority because of their living situations and work conditions.

“Prior to this nothing was online, so there was a large amount of time waiting on the phone to get through and make bookings.

“This is far easier because we can do things outside of business hours. It’s a much easier structure now.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey praised Queenslanders for their hygienic efforts.

He said mandatory screening questions and vehicle cleaning requirements would remain in place for now.

“Now, thanks to the efforts of our hard-working driving examiners and because Queenslanders have done such a good job stopping the spread of coronavirus, we can take bookings for all learner drivers,” he said.

“Before a test, applicants will need to ensure their vehicle interior is clean and tidy, free from any rubbish, dust or dirt.

“Applicants and the driver training industry have readily accepted these measures, and I encourage all learner drivers getting ready to take their practical driving test to continue these efforts.”