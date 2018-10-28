'Prost!' Coast beer and culture festival pitcher perfect

L-R Mick Schramm and Laryssa Anger at the Emu Park Lions Oktoberfest.

DIRNDLS, Lederhosens and Bavarian beer made for a perfect mix at this year's Emu Park Lions Oktoberfest.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, celebrations were in full swing early with many dressing the part in traditional attire.

In it's 34th year of popularity, Emu Park's iconic festival draws hundreds of visitors every year with the 2018 event no exception.

The day revolved around sounds of ever-popular Kalendar Band and food cuisines from around the world.

Cheers to next year!