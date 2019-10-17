Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Regional Council is launching a discounted dog vaccination and microchipping voucher program for those struggling financially.
Rockhampton Regional Council is launching a discounted dog vaccination and microchipping voucher program for those struggling financially.
News

Protect your pooch with cheap vaccination launch

Steph Allen
17th Oct 2019 8:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PET owners struggling financially can protect their dogs under an innovative voucher program for microchipping and vaccinations launched in Rockhampton this week.

The program, which is thanks to a partnership between Rockhamton Reigonal Council, Queensland-headquartered national charity Paws For A Purpose (PFAP), Alma St Veterinary Clinic and Torenbeek eterinary Clinic, will offer eligible residents of the region $15 vaccinations and $10 microchipping for their dogs at paricpating vets.

The vaccinations normally cost up to and over $100 each, and dogs require three vacciatnios in their first 16 weeks, and a booster every year after that.

“Microchipping is an additional expense again, so the costs can add up very quickly,” Chair of Council’s Planning and Regulatory Committee, Councillor Ellen Smith said.

PFAP Founder and veterinarian Dr Mark Kelman said the vouchers are being offered for the first time in Australia in Rockhampton.

“We aim to vaccinate as many puppies as possible to lessen the Parvo outbreaks we see each year from October to February,” said Dr Kelman.

“Parvo strikes 20,000 puppies and dogs every year in Australia – 90 per cent of which are puppies and half of which die.

“We’re all working together under our new Combating Parvovirus Program to make sure those who are doing it tough can still get their puppies and dogs the protection they need from this disease.”

To apply, visit any of council’s Customer Service Centres, or submit an application at https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/AboutCouncil/Customer-Forms#Animals.

alma street vet dog microchip pet rockhampton regional council torenbeek vaccination vet
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ prison riot triggered by sugar and TV remotes

    premium_icon CQ prison riot triggered by sugar and TV remotes

    Crime SUGAR HIT: Police continuing investigations into prison riot as lockdown lifted at CQ prison

    Tradie had ‘no idea’ how meth got in his underwear

    premium_icon Tradie had ‘no idea’ how meth got in his underwear

    News CQ drug dealer started taking cannabis at just 10 years old, only to start...

    UPDATE: Breakthrough in Rocky supermarket robbery

    premium_icon UPDATE: Breakthrough in Rocky supermarket robbery

    Crime Police have arrested a 19-year-old following Tuesday's armed robbery

    How to watch the AFL QLD Schools Cup

    premium_icon How to watch the AFL QLD Schools Cup

    AFL Some of state’s finest young Aussie Rules players will take the field