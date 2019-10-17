Protect your pooch with cheap vaccination launch

Rockhampton Regional Council is launching a discounted dog vaccination and microchipping voucher program for those struggling financially.

Rockhampton Regional Council is launching a discounted dog vaccination and microchipping voucher program for those struggling financially.

PET owners struggling financially can protect their dogs under an innovative voucher program for microchipping and vaccinations launched in Rockhampton this week.

The program, which is thanks to a partnership between Rockhamton Reigonal Council, Queensland-headquartered national charity Paws For A Purpose (PFAP), Alma St Veterinary Clinic and Torenbeek eterinary Clinic, will offer eligible residents of the region $15 vaccinations and $10 microchipping for their dogs at paricpating vets.

The vaccinations normally cost up to and over $100 each, and dogs require three vacciatnios in their first 16 weeks, and a booster every year after that.

“Microchipping is an additional expense again, so the costs can add up very quickly,” Chair of Council’s Planning and Regulatory Committee, Councillor Ellen Smith said.

PFAP Founder and veterinarian Dr Mark Kelman said the vouchers are being offered for the first time in Australia in Rockhampton.

“We aim to vaccinate as many puppies as possible to lessen the Parvo outbreaks we see each year from October to February,” said Dr Kelman.

“Parvo strikes 20,000 puppies and dogs every year in Australia – 90 per cent of which are puppies and half of which die.

“We’re all working together under our new Combating Parvovirus Program to make sure those who are doing it tough can still get their puppies and dogs the protection they need from this disease.”

To apply, visit any of council’s Customer Service Centres, or submit an application at https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/AboutCouncil/Customer-Forms#Animals.