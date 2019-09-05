Protecting kids is everyone's job

IT'S a fair distance from everywhere, but that isn't stopping Isaac Regional Council from opening its heart for a great cause.

The council is joining forces with leading national child protection organisation Bravehearts to take part in the 23rd Annual White Balloon Day on Friday. .

White Balloon Day is Australia's largest and longest running awareness and fundraising campaign dedicated to preventing child sexual assault and exploitation.

For the event this year, the council and Bravehearts are asking socially conscious residents to make the 'Pledge to Protect' kids for White Balloon Day - a gesture that costs nothing, takes less than 30 seconds, and can be done online at whiteballoonday.com.au.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said the day was an important one for the council to acknowledge and support.

"Bravehearts' White Balloon Day plays a vital role in raising awareness around this significant issue and encourages our communities to work together to create and promote safe environments for our children to live, play, learn and thrive in,” Cr Baker said.

"It is our pure people power that can effect real change across our Isaac communities, and I encourage everyone to support White Balloon Day on September 6,” she said.

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston said protecting kids was "everyone's job, no matter what line of work you're in”.

"Whether you're a parent, teacher, coach - even if you don't work with children - everybody has a role to play in looking out for Australian children and protecting them from harm.

"We're delighted that Isaac Regional Council has joined forces with Bravehearts for White Balloon Day to raise vital awareness of child protection and much-needed funds to support Bravehearts' important work.”

Bravehearts works to holistically prevent child sexual assault and exploitation. Its services include specialised counselling and support for children and families, personal safety education for children and young people, child protection training, preventative research and lobbying.

If you or anyone that you know needs support or advice contact Bravehearts' free call Support Line on 1800 272 831, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30pm (AEST) or visit the website: bravehearts.org.au.