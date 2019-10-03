Protest: ‘We don’t want a bathtub’

A SEA of green gathered on the Fitzroy River bank this morning delivering one clear message — build the Rookwood Weir with a 76,000ML ­capacity.

More than 100 people — made up of farmers, businessmen, politicians and tradies from across Central Queensland — attended the rally to protest the State Government’s decision to reduce the size of the weir.

Fight for the Real Rookwood Weir Rally organiser and Capricornia LNP MP Michelle Landry donned a green shirt in support of distressed farmers who had called her about the reduced size of the weir.

“Today was a stance against the State Government from the people of Central Queensland, telling them we want Rookwood Weir built at full capacity at 76,000ML,” Ms Landry said.

“What’s the point in building a bathtub?”

The design size of the Rookwood Weir was decreased when the gates were removed from the original weir design to reduce costs.

Ms Landry said the weir’s capacity would be decreased by 22,000ML.

Concrete prices, structural stability issues and complexity of fish stocks were blamed for the cost blowout, from $352 million to $560 million, which caused the redesign.

Ms Landry said the 22,000ML reduction would be taken from the 42,000ML of water allocated for the agricultural sector.

While the official allocations were yet to be confirmed, Ms Landry said the agricultural community seemed to have been put last.

The news was distressing for Gogango farmer, Larry Acton who said he had spent years working with the planning designers on the weir.

It neighbours his property.

“We’re not personally interested in the outcome of the weir except for, we believe the region needs more water, needs to grow more grass for cattle and feed for people, and the only one way to do it is to store more water,” he said.

Mr Acton spoke on the river bank in front of a jeering crowd who chanted with Queensland Senator Matt Canavan “build Rookwood”.

“Water security for the future is the simple message,” Mr Acton said.

Other speakers included Senator Bridget McKenzie, Agforce chief executive Michael Guerin, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton councillor Ellen Smith, Livingstone councillor Adam Belot and LNP deputy leader Tim Mander.

Green Shirts Movement president Martin Bella was the man behind the green army, who were reclaiming the colour in the name of “true ­environmentalists, farmers”.

He said Rookwood Weir was another example of regional Queenslanders being put last, which was putting industry and lives at risk.

“How long does it take to find out concrete costs,” Mr Bella said.

Mr O’Rourke and Ms Lauga attended the event in support of the State Government’s redesigned weir.

Mr O’Rourke said Labor was “getting on with the job” by delivering a project within the original budget.

Ms Lauga was heckled by the crowd and left shortly after attempting to thank the traditional landowners.