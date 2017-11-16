Protesters biting the hand that feeds regional QLD: Adani

Front Line Action on Coal (FLAC) posted images of an Anti-Adani protest, captioned in part: Twenty people are blocking the access to the site of Adani's railway construction this morning, including three people, Kaiya, Bec and Ellie, who have locked on to the gates to stop work.

MINING giant Adani says "southern paid protesters” are biting the hand that feeds regional Queensland.

At least 12 activists from the anti-Adani group Frontline Action on Coal (FLAC) yesterday blocked access to the railway construction site near Belyando Crossing.

The Townsville Bulletin today reported they were chased off by police this morning after what Mackay Inspector Steve O'Connell labelled a "propaganda stunt”.

An Adani spokesman today hit back at the group with claims its "mercenary activists” need to "#stop stopping progress” and denying others the right to a job and a future for generations to come.

FLAC today posted to social media their lock the gate action halted work at the site north west of Moranbah and inland from Sarina.

While RC North Queensland landowners and contractors co-ordinator Alan Tilse earlier this month told the Townsville Bulletin protesters receive up to $1600 per day if they get arrested, the group have denied these claims.

The group was first established to oppose Whitehaven Coal's proposed Maules Creek coal mine, and the Adani spokesman said it has since taken aim at all coal mining in Australia.

"Their protests are not simply aimed at Adani - their stated agenda is to stop all coal mining in Australia including the Bowen Basin, and the rich Hunter Valley mines, all of which generate the billions of dollars that are used by governments to employ more nurses, teachers, police and other key service providers,” a spokesman said.

"The mining industry also generates thousands of jobs for locals, jobs for traditional land owners, and jobs for ex-service personnel - and there are jobs for the protesters, if they would prefer to work.

"Adani asks that the paid protesters respect the right of others to work, that they acknowledge that mining industry staff in Queensland and NSW will ensure their safety, and that they behave in an acceptable manner.”