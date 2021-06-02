Protesters climb on tanks as military trade fair stormed
About 100 anti-war protesters have stormed the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre in South Brisbane, disrupting a military trade fair for a second day.
Seventeen people were taken into custody during the demonstration at the Land Forces Expo.
The protesters brandished signs reading "Keep calm and stop making arms" and "No war, know peace."
Several were dressed as the grim reaper while a band played sombre music.
All entrances but the main entrance had been locked.
A strong police presence remained as protesters shouted "shame" at those leaving the fair.
Five people stood in front of a cardboard coffin that reads "feasting on death".
One woman who addressed the crowd said Australia was supporting "killing machines and nuclear weapons".
There were reports some protesters had jumped on top of tanks, while others had locked themselves to equipment.
Twelve people were arrested for similar activities on Tuesday, including numerous protesters who hurled fake blood on the steps of the convention centre.
Nearly 2000 US troops will be in Queensland next month for the annual Exercise Talisman Sabre joint military exercise.
