Scott Treacy protests outside MP Michelle Landry's office during Wednesday's Change the Rules protest
Community

Protesters cry shame, call for change outside MP's office

JANN HOULEY
by
10th Apr 2019 1:34 PM
More than 120 protesters from various industries rallied at Michelle Landry's South Rockhampton office at lunchtime today .

They included mechanics, electricians, hairdressers, underground and above ground miners, fitters, boilermakers and, also, reportedly, a blacksmith.

Dan Coxen, Michael Clifford, Judson Batey, Flynn Nutsch, Jaya Batey, Beth Luckel, Tara Dooley, Lulu Batey, Rachel Dixon, Steve Peacock, Rebecca Galdies, Grant Burton, Jess Laidlay, and Vanessa Purtel protest outside MP Michelle Landry's office
To the chants of "shame”, union organisers called into question the MP's commitment to job security and decent wages for workers in the region.

They accused her of cutting penalty rates, voting against the banking commission, and doing nothing to stave off the rampant growth of labour hire and casualisation which, they claim, puts "downward pressure” on people with full-time jobs to accept subpar salaries.

Protesters rally in Rockhampton
Father-of-three Scott Treacy said the inequality has gone on for too long.

"Our wages aren't going up as they are in different industries on the rich side of town,” he said.

"I have a partner and three kids and it's getting harder to support them.”

Protesters gather outside Landry's Denison St office
Mr Treacy said his employer at Komatsu was supportive of his right to industrial action but there was no such guarantee under Australian legislation.

"It's an international law we can withdraw labour to progress our interests but here, in Australia, workers can face fines,” he said.

"We want to see EBAs regulated across the board so everyone, including women and minority groups, get the same pay for the same day's work.”

Protesters gather outside Landry's Denison St office
As an example of what he wanted to see changed, Mr Treacy cited the "silly rules” concerning his four-year apprenticeship.

"That time doesn't count toward my long service leave because I was classed as a contractor,” he said.

Mr Treacy said that joining a union doesn't make you "terroristic” or an extremist, and protesters shouldn't be persecuted.

Protesters in Denison St
"You'll never get your point across working on your own,” he said.

"The more workers unit, the bigger voice they have.”

The statewide roll out of rallies will proceed to Gladstone this afternoon.

