Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adani says two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Adani says two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Environment

Protesters ‘locked to equipment’ at Adani mine

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
7th Aug 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on their way to Adani's Carmichael coal mine following reports two-protesters have locked themselves onto equipment.

It comes after climate change activists protested for hours in Brisbane's CBD yesterday, causing commuter chaos that led to more than 70 arrests.

"Adani can confirm that two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site this morning," an Adani spokeswoman said.

"The Queensland Police Service has been notified and have sent a response team to site."

Construction began on the Carmichael site after the State Government approved its groundwater management plan in June.

"This morning our Queensland contractors have been unable to continue legal and approved work on our Carmichael mine site because two people have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living," the Adani spokeswoman said.

"After more than eight years of working on our project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael Project."

More Stories

adani editors picks

Top Stories

    Quick action prevents major fuel spill at Rosslyn Bay

    premium_icon Quick action prevents major fuel spill at Rosslyn Bay

    News Maritime Safety Queensland reveals response to pollution threat

    CBD road blocked after car crash

    premium_icon CBD road blocked after car crash

    News One person has been taken to hospital

    Feral pigs, cats and deer under the spotlight

    premium_icon Feral pigs, cats and deer under the spotlight

    Council News Issue has been ongoing for years and councillors are getting fed up

    Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

    premium_icon Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

    Environment At least two people reportedly suspended from 9-metre poles.