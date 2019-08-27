Protesters locked to gates of manufacturing business

TWO women have locked themselves to the gate of a Townsville business in an anti-Adani protest.

Jo Bulmer and Wendy Tubman locked themselves to the gates of pipe manufacturing company Iplex, in Bohle, demanding it withdraw its tender it submitted to supply pipes to Adani' Carmichael mine project.

About 30 protesters gathered outside the company on Ingham Rd about 5am.

Iplex reopened its polyethylene manufacturing plant this year.

The company, a wholly owned division of Fletcher Building, is vying to be a client to supply materials for various pipelines to the controversial mine - including pipes for dewatering.

Townsville resident Nicola Borellini said the mine would place pressure on the region's water supply.

"Queensland farmers are already feeling the pain of a long drought and water insecurity and the Carmichael mine will suck up 12.5 billion litres from Suttor River and Burdekin Basin each year placing further pressure on precious water resources," she said.

"Iplex should prioritise our water security, which is under direct threat from Adani's mine. Queenslanders are desperate for water; you can see the concern etched on everybody's faces here. Companies like Iplex should know that if they do business with Adani and actively compromise farmers that they will risk their reputation and become a focus of peaceful protest."

Stop Adani campaigner Wendy Tubman, of Magnetic Island, said Iplex would lose its reputation if it proceeded with its tender.

"Iplex involvement with the Carmichael project will not only damage Queensland's water and climate, it will damage the reputation of Iplex and Fletcher Building who need to clearly rule out working with Adani," Ms Tubman said.

"The majority of Queensland residents do not support Adani. Iplex and Fletcher Building should respect the views of Queenslanders who don't want this water and climate wrecking project to go ahead and clearly rule out involvement with the project."

A police spokeswoman said most protesters had moved on but one woman remained locked to the gate.

She said no charges had been laid, with police still dealing with the matter.

Iplex was contacted for comment.