Protesters rally against ‘war expo’

Protesters dyed the steps of the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre with 'blood' on the first day of the Land Forces conference. Picture: Disrupt Land Forces

Protesters have stained the steps of a Brisbane building red with “blood” ahead of a three-day international land defence exposition.

Queensland Police were called to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday morning after protesters dyed the steps and allegedly began hurling abuse at attendees.

“Land Forces” is described as the region’s “premier international land defence exposition, showcasing equipment, technology and services for the armies of Australia and the Indo-Asia-Pacific”.

The three-day industry and defence conference has been designed around themes of industry capability, innovation and technology for the future force and civil defence.

At least 600 companies are set to participate in the event.

In a video, “Disrupt Land Forces” invited everyone to join them to “end war profiteering” and global warming and take part in demonstrations from Tuesday through to Thursday.

The group says it does not want war on Australia’s doorstep and has reportedly been trying to disrupt people from entering the building.

According to a Sunrise report, the group has been “yelling abuse” at people.

One person is said to have been arrested; however, Queensland Police would not confirm.

