Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Crime

Protesters rally outside prison

by Hayden Johnson
20th Jun 2020 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACK Lives Matter protesters have descended on the Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wacol demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.

About 60 protesters met at Wacol Station this morning before driving 500 metres to the boundary of the nearby prison.

Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson
Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson

Queensland Police officers are flanking the protesters, outside the prison who are chanting "stop black deaths in custody".

"We're here for you my brothers, stay strong," the protesters are shouting.

"No racist police."

Banging inside the correctional centre suggests the prisoners can hear the chant.

More to come.

Originally published as Protesters rally outside Brisbane prison

black lives matter protest prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man taken to hospital following vehicle rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man taken to hospital following vehicle rollover

        Breaking The incident occurred just after 10am this morning.

        UPDATE: Teen girl recovering after violent group assault

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teen girl recovering after violent group assault

        Breaking The incident unfolded near Rockhampton’s CBD last night.

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash at Alton Downs intersection

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash at Alton Downs intersection

        Breaking Two women reportedly injured following collision.

        Man hurt in early-morning motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man hurt in early-morning motorbike crash

        News The incident occurred around 2.30am this morning.