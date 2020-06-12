Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
As a new wave of rallies are approaching this weekend, an MP is calling for protesters to cop the equivalent of six-months of Jobseeker payments in fines.
As a new wave of rallies are approaching this weekend, an MP is calling for protesters to cop the equivalent of six-months of Jobseeker payments in fines.
Politics

MP wants protesters to suffer Jobseeker payment punishment

by Matthew Killoran
12th Jun 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS who flout mass gathering bans should cop fines the equivalent of six months Jobseeker or JobKeeper payments, LNP Bowman MP Andrew Laming called for.

It follows a Black Lives Matter protester who attended the Melbourne rally testing positive for COVID-19 sparking fears of a new outbreak.

Mr Laming said people defying public health directives should face fines the equivalent of the coronavirus welfare payments.

Liberal Member for Bowman Andrew Laming says people ignoring health restrictions to attend rallies should cop massive fines. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Liberal Member for Bowman Andrew Laming says people ignoring health restrictions to attend rallies should cop massive fines. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

He said while cutting them off from the payments would not be possible, the judiciary could fine them up to $13,345. Six months of Jobseeker for a single person is about $13,380.

"These warnings not to congregate are clear and unambiguous. They are now being blatantly ignored, so of course the last resort is the hip pocket," Mr Laming said.

"If protesters fail to distance and de-congregate, Police and the courts are entitled to follow public health directives which are in place in every state and territory."

 

He said it was disappointing that attendees were "doubling down" on the gatherings, saying "a proportion of them are blissfully pocketing taxpayer COVID support".

"You can't take from taxpayers with one hand, then intentionally increase the risk of infecting them with the other," he said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said cutting protesters ignoring the health restrictions off from the payments was "a conversation worth having".

"But right now it's up to the states to impose the rules that they inflict on everyone else," he said.

Originally published as Protesters should cop fines equivalent to 6 months Jobseeker: MP

andrew laming black lives matter protests jobseeker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? attempted robber still at large

        premium_icon HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? attempted robber still at large

        Crime Police allege the man punched a 21-year-old woman in the face while trying to steal her wallet

        CQ’s fuel price plummets

        premium_icon CQ’s fuel price plummets

        Motoring Report shows the monthly average fuel prices have dropped 46cpl since November 2019...

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people In Rockhampton court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on our biggest stories from the last 24 hours.