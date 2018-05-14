Protesters to target Michelle Landry's office

Protestors will be lining the sides of roads across Rockhampton with signs.

ROCKHAMPTON's early childhood educators will be hitting the streets this week to fight for "equal pay” after the federal budget declined to provide funding.

The "high visibility blitz” will see a barrage of television and radio advertisements directed at Michelle Landry and her voters in the Capricornia electorate over the next couple of weeks.

The educators' union, United Voice, are behind the protest which will see the community's educators highly visible in the community, talking with locals, handing out flyers, standing on the side of the road with signs and picketing out front of Ms Landry's office.

For the union, the protest is about "sending a message about equal pay”.

"The Federal Budget was the government's opportunity to put their money where their mouth is and support early childhood educators,” Local educator and United Voice member Sara Dunn said.

"We're fed up with asking nicely. The time for action has well and truly passed, and we will not go away.

"Educators will be out everywhere, hitting the streets, targeting Michelle Landry, talking to voters in Capricornia and campaigning to win professional pay.

"Ms Landry has sent us the message that she doesn't value us as early childhood educators.

"But what that really means is that she doesn't value the education of Australia's youngest minds at the crucial early years of their lives.”

United Voice Queensland President Sharron Caddie said a responsible Government would have already fixed this.

"Educators are qualified, skilled professionals responsible for educating our future generations,” Ms Caddie said.

"Yet they currently earn just half the national average wage - as little as $21 an hour. It's not right that in 2018 our educators should be paid so little.

"It's time for Michelle Landry and the Federal Government to fund equal pay, or our educators will step up their action to elect a government that will.”

Ms Landry's office has been contacted for comment.