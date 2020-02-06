Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News
Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News
Environment

Protests as Adani faces court on land clearing charge

by Tracey Ferrier
6th Feb 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIAN miner Adani could be hit with a $3 million fine if it's convicted of giving the Queensland government false or misleading information about land clearing activities.

The company is due in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday after the state environment department charged it last year with clearing part of its controversial Carmichael mine site in 2018.

 

Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News
Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News

The company has blamed an administrative error and says no environmental harm resulted from its activities.

But the department has argued the company knew or should have known it had provided misleading information.

The case relates to information in Adani's 2017/2018 annual return for the mine, with the department accusing the miner of failing to report a disturbance area of more than 130 hectares.

"The department alleges that Adani's annual return contained false and misleading information about the disturbance already undertaken at the mine during the annual return period," the department said in July last year, when it announced the prosecution.

The case is due to be heard in court at 9am, with Adani mine opponents due to stage a rally beforehand.

More Stories

Show More
adani mine adani protests climate change climate protests extinction rebellion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cullen steps up to major new Rocky position

        premium_icon Cullen steps up to major new Rocky position

        Business ‘I have an enormous amount of respect for enthusiasm, passion and talents so I think it is going to be a great asset to keep in the region.’

        Power duo have the Cyclones seeing double

        premium_icon Power duo have the Cyclones seeing double

        Basketball Cyclones sign two new exports following euro-league season

        Cops race into inferno to save burning man

        premium_icon Cops race into inferno to save burning man

        News ‘The hairs on his arms were burnt, he had skin coming off..."

        REVEALED: Keith Pitt to pick up new ministry

        premium_icon REVEALED: Keith Pitt to pick up new ministry

        News Hinkler MP Keith Pitt will become a cabinet minister

        • 6th Feb 2020 9:30 AM