Protests enter second day after 8 charged

Protesters gathered outside of the Brisbane Convention Centre on Tuesday, demonstrating against a three-day international land defence exposition. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Protesters gathered outside of the Brisbane Convention Centre on Tuesday, demonstrating against a three-day international land defence exposition. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Police have returned to a Brisbane weapons exposition on Wednesday as dozens of anti-war protesters enter their second day of planned disruptions.

Eight people from “Disrupt Land Forces” were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly smeared fake blood on the steps outside the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre and disrupted Land Forces attendees from entering the building.

A Queensland Police spokesman said five people had been charged with public nuisance, one charged with graffiti and possess dangerous drugs, one charged with obstructing police, and an eighth person was charged with contravene direction.

Eight people were charged on the first day of protests against the Land Forces exposition. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

On Tuesday night, protesters projected photos of the “66 people killed in Palestine in the recent attacks” onto the building.

“Get Elbit out of Australia, Israeli weapons manufacturer testing weapons on Palestinians and coming to arms fairs to sell their wares to our part of the world,” the group said.



Protesters will gather outside of the Brisbane Convention Centre on the second day of a three-day international land defence exposition. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Protesters say Wednesday is “climate day”.

“Militarism + extractivism = dispossession, famine, climate breakdown and ecocide. It’s all connected. So are we,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

“At midday, join a prayer for peace at the main entrance. At 5pm, join a Dinner of Death parade.”



Disrupt Land Forces say Wednesday is ‘climate day’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The expo, billed as the region’s “premier international land defence exposition”, showcases equipment, technology and services for the armies of Australia and the Indo-Asia-Pacific.

At least 80 officers attended the protest on Tuesday, lining the steps of the centre.

Protesters held up signs reading “End the arms race”, while others chanted “Nazi scum, off our streets”.

Elsewhere, protesters blocked the entrance to Thales – a multinational company that services defence forces and protesters say is committing “human rights abuses against the West Papuan people”.

CW: violence



Police using excessive force at the protest against weapons expo in Bne this morning. Tackled this person from behind, pulled down their pants, hit them.



1 slapped my phone from my hands when they saw me filming their face, another appears to take off their badge. pic.twitter.com/KNqeAw5YUP — Emerald Moon (@emeraldxmoon) May 31, 2021

The first day of protests included a violent incident in which Queensland police were captured on video pinning a man to the ground by the neck in a scuffle.

The three-day industry and defence conference has been designed around themes of capability, innovation and technology, and at least 600 companies were set to participate.

Originally published as Protests enter second day after 8 charged