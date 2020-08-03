Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eleven Central Highlands residents became Australian citizens after taking their pledge at the Emerald McIndoe Park Function Centre on Wednesday, July 29.
Eleven Central Highlands residents became Australian citizens after taking their pledge at the Emerald McIndoe Park Function Centre on Wednesday, July 29.
News

Proud moment as CQ town welcomes 11 new Australian citizens

Kristen Booth
3rd Aug 2020 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELEVEN Central Highlands residents became Australian citizens after making their pledge recently.

Each resident made their pledge with Mayor Kerry Hayes at the Emerald McIndoe Park Function Centre on Wednesday, July 29.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the new citizens from five countries would bring valued diversity in skills, culture and ideas to the region.

“Every citizenship ceremony is a unique and important occasion and the Central Highlands welcome each and every one as full citizen,” he said.

“I sincerely congratulate our new citizens and wish them a healthy, happy and successful future in Australia.”

Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
Central Highlands residents become Australian citizens.
central highlands residents citizenship mayor kerry hayes new citizens
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man discharged after serious assault at Great Keppel Island

        premium_icon Man discharged after serious assault at Great Keppel Island

        News A man was treated for head injuries and flown to hospital.

        Drunk and disorderly man refuses to leave Rocky CBD pub

        premium_icon Drunk and disorderly man refuses to leave Rocky CBD pub

        Crime A druk patron refused to leave a Rockhampton hotel, caused a scene and swore at...

        DATA: Hundreds of people left homeless in Capricornia

        premium_icon DATA: Hundreds of people left homeless in Capricornia

        Information The data also reveals thousands of people in Central Queensland are in need of...