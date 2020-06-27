Proud mum kept clippings of daughters’ stories

FOND MEMORIES: Rockhampton’s Denise Fisher has collected a host of clippings from The Morning Bulletin over the years. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Denise Fisher relives her daughters’ glory days on the basketball court as she flicks through a collection of clippings from The Morning Bulletin.

The Rockhampton mum said it was always exciting to read about Kristy and Rachael’s on-court success in the pages of the daily newspaper.

The siblings both started playing basketball as six year olds with Panthers and both went on to play for the Rockettes (now the Rockhampton Cyclones).

Kristy first suited up for the Rockettes as a 14 year old in 1994 and went on to play for 12 seasons. Rachael, who was hindered by a serious knee injury, played for five.

Denise, a long-time reader of The Bulletin, avidly collected the articles that featured her girls - and they weren’t all sporting related.

A young Kristy Fisher appeared on the front page of The Morning Bulletin on December 24, 1986.

A six year old Kristy featured on the front page on December 24, 1986, adorned in tinsel and holding a balloon as she got into the festive spirit at the Christmas fair in the city’s mall.

“It takes you back to all those good times,” Denise said, as she searched through the collection to find her favourite article.

“It was wonderful to see their achievements feature in the paper.

“Basketball was their game and they put a lot of hard work and training into it. Their dad and I were very, very proud of them.

“I kept the clippings in a plastic sleeve and I’ve given them to the girls now so they can keep them.”

Denise lands on the article she was looking for.

Denise Fisher kept stories that featured her daughters Kristy and Rachael who played for the Rockettes/Rockhampton Cyclones.

It’s head “Sisters get rare match together”, and details how Rockhampton basketball fans would get to see home-grown talents Kristy, then 21, and Rachael, 18, play for the Rockettes in the NQX ABA game against Cairns.

The siblings remain heavily involved in basketball.

Rachael was appointed assistant coach of the Rockhampton Cyclones this year (however the NBL1 North season was cancelled due to COVID-19) and she and Kristy are coaching junior Rocky rep teams.

Denise said she keen to keep reading about them and other family members and friends in The Bulletin which, after Saturday’s print edition, moves to a fully digital model.

She is exploring the option of a digital subscription.

“The Bulletin is where you get everything. I would read it from front to back, back to front,” she said.

“I’m not too tech savvy but I’m sure the girls will be able to set me up online.”

