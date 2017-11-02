News

Proud parents will be there for Munster's Aussie debut

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster at the captain's run for the Kangaroos at GIO Stadium in Canberra today.
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Steven and Deborah Munster were expecting to watch son Cameron's first game in the green and gold in the lounge room of their Rockhampton home.

A phone call on Tuesday night changed that, with the Kangaroos offering to fly the proud parents to Canberra for Cameron's Australian debut game - the World Cup clash with France on Friday night.

Cameron will come off the bench for the Kangaroos, one of four debutants named in the side.

Steven said he and Deborah were thrilled to be given the chance to be there for such a monumental game.

"We're absolutely rapt,” he said.

"We were there for his first NRL game, his first State of Origin, his first NRL grand final last year and the premiership win this year and now we'll be there for his first game for Australia.

"We weren't planning to go because it was such short notice.

"If we'd thought he was a lay down misere to make the team we would have organised something but it's such a high-quality squad that we just didn't know if he would get a game.

"He was so happy to have made the squad; now he's actually getting to play and it's going to be another fantastic experience for him.”

The Munsters flew out this morning and will see Cameron being presented with his Australian jersey tonight.

"Hopefully he plays well on Friday night and gives the selectors plenty to think about,” Steven said.

Topics:  cameron munster gio stadium kangaroos rugby league world cup

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

