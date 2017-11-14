Menu
Proud RGS coach: 'They gave it all they could'

Rockhampton Grammar batsman Leighton Milburn faces up against the TSS attack.
Pam McKay
by

CRICKET: Rockhampton Grammar School Firxt XI's tilt at the Queensland T20 title was brought undone under lights at the city's cricket ground on Monday night.

The home side was outclassed by a quality outfit from The Southport School, who were at their brilliant best especially with pink ball in hand.

The grand final brought together the winners of the southern and northern cricket conferences.

CLASS DELIVERY: Rockhampton Grammar's Jack Harris tears in against The Southport School in the Queensland T20 final at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.
TSS batted first, posting an impressive total of 142. RGS struggled in the run chase but showed some real determination to stay at the crease, finishing at 8-56 at the end of their 20 overs.

RGS started the game well, its opening bowlers Logan Whitfield and Leighton Milburn combining to take three early wickets.

But that brought Josh Kann to the wicket who got the visitors back on track with a swashbuckling 61.

Kann also terrorised RGS with the ball, taking three vital top-order wickets to have the locals reeling.

RGS captain Gerard Moriarty was humble in defeat, acknowledging what was a first-class display from the opposition.

"It didn't go our way today but all credit to TSS. They played clinical cricket; they batted very smart and all bowled how you would ask them to as a captain.

Grammar First XI captain Gerard Moriarty battled hard in the middle order.
"I think we had them under the pump bowling first and that's exactly what we wanted to do. It was just unfortunate that our batting couldn't come up today.

"We didn't start very well, we lost a few wickets too early and they had the momentum.”

Moriarty brought some stability in the middle order, one of only two RGS batsmen to reach double figures.

RGS coach Todd Wells said he could not be disappointed about the grand final defeat.

"We're very proud of the team's efforts - to be the North Queensland champions is a great feather in our cap.

"They gave it all they could and that's all you can really expect. They were outclassed by a better side on the night.

"Josh Kann was outstanding. He bowled well but his batting was technically very correct and he hit the ball very cleanly. He was probably the difference between the two sides.”

