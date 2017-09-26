Proud Rocky parents to share Captain Cooper's magical moment

GAME ON: Gavin Cooper is ready for one of the biggest games of his career, leading the North Queensland Cowboys in Sunday's NRL grand final.

GAME ON: Gavin Cooper is ready for one of the biggest games of his career, leading the North Queensland Cowboys in Sunday's NRL grand final. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

RUGBY LEAGUE: As soon as the final hooter heralded the North Queensland Cowboys' sensational win over the Roosters in Saturday night's NRL preliminary final, Rockhampton's Debbie Cooper was booking flights to Sydney.

There was no way she and husband Glenn 'Collie' Cooper were going to miss what could well rate as their son's greatest rugby league achievement - captaining a team in the grand final with the very real prospect of claiming the game's ultimate prize, the NRL premiership.

Debbie Cooper and husband Glenn will be in Sydney to cheer on their son, Cowboys' captain Gavin Cooper, in Sunday's NRL grand final. Chris Ison ROK260917ccowboys1

The Cowboys' incredible run through the finals series has set up a showdown with the super consistent Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Debbie and Collie will be there, just as they have been for the majority of their son's milestone appearances, as will Gavin's older brother Dustin who will fly in from the United States for the game.

Unfortunately, sister Leilana, who also lives in Rockhampton, will be unable to take her place in the crowd due to illness in her family.

Gavin, 32, assumed the Cowboys' captaincy in the absence of injured co-captains Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott and Debbie said he was thriving in the role.

"In his opinion he hasn't done anything different leadership-wise but he's really stepped up and it's just so exciting,” she said.

"I actually think it's his leadership qualities that have got him to where he is today.”

Debbie wasted no time organising her trip south after the Cowboys weekend win.

Johnathan Thurston congratulates Gavin Cooper after the Cowboys win over the Roosters on Saturday night. DAN HIMBRECHTS

"Two years ago I was so sure they were going to make it (the final) that I'd booked flights prior to the preliminary final and they managed to beat Melbourne and that got them in that year.

"This year I was confident but I thought, 'No, I'll wait'. As soon as they won on Saturday, I booked the flights and yes, they were expensive as hell.

"I sent Gavin a text on Saturday night congratulating him because I knew he would be inundated with messages and then I spoke with him on Sunday.

"I honestly can't recall his first words but you could hear the elation in his voice.

"It's absolutely wonderful and I'm really looking forward to it.

"No matter how it goes on Sunday, they should just be so proud of what they've done because no one gave them a chance to be anywhere near this.”

Debbie is hoping for but unsure if Sunday's showdown will emulate the thriller of two years ago when the Cowboys claimed their maiden title with a Thurston field goal in golden time against the Brisbane Broncos.

"I actually got interviewed when I was down in Sydney in 2015 and the bloke said to me, 'How do you think it will go?' and I said all we need is one point and, bugger me dead, they did win by one point.

"I don't know if I had a premonition or what but it was excellent.

"I'm hoping it's going to be close again and, as I said, all it takes is one point and we now know we've got another great field goal kicker in the team in Michael Morgan so we'll wait and see.”

Gavin Cooper in action for the Gold Coast Titans against the Parramatta Eels in 2007. DAVE HUNT

Debbie and Collie moved to Rockhampton in 2004 after raising their children in Murgon in the South Burnett.

Debbie has a razor-sharp memory and can rattle off with incredible ease stats relating to Gavin's playing career.

She can even recall with amazing clarity his first game, which he played on his fourth birthday.

"I was the manager of the Murgon under-8 team at the time and his older brother Dustin was playing in that team. We'd travelled from Murgon to Nanango. It was August 19, 1989, a very foggy morning and we were short of players.

"Eight made a team but to be legal they only needed six. We were near kick-off time and we only had five players so the coach of the side encouraged me to allow Gavin to run on.”

Debbie said that while Gavin was often recognised as a player with potential, rep honours were few and far between in his junior playing days.

He continued playing the game he loved with the Murgon Mustangs and, on completing his schooling in Murgon, moved to South Australia to work in a meatworks.

"Dustin was living in Redcliffe at the time playing in the Q-Cup down there and he talked Gavin into coming up there and that's where he started his senior football,” Debbie said.

In August 2004, he signed with the Cowboys and in 2005 was a member of the North Queensland Young Guns that won the Q-Cup.

Gavin Cooper scores on debut for the Maroons in Game 3 of the 2016 State of Origin series. DEAN LEWINS

He made his NRL debut for the Cowboys in Round 2 of the 2006 season but signed with the newly established Gold Coast Titans in July that year.

After two years there, he went to Penrith for two years before returning to the Cowboys in 2011.

Debbie believes Gavin's return to Townsville has been the making of him as a footballer.

"I think going back to the Cowboys was the best thing that ever happened to him because he's just gone on leaps and bounds up there,” she said.

Gavin was named in the Prime Minister's XIII in 2013 and captained the Cowboys in the inaugural Auckland Nines in 2014.

Following his grand final success in 2015, Gavin made his Origin debut in 2016 and has now played three games for Queensland.

Debbie said it was impossible to compare each of those remarkable achievements.

"They're all special in their own right. Now he's captaining the Cowboys in a grand final. It's just magical.”