Proud Woorabinda graduates awarded

CQUniversity graduates Raymond Saltner and Deitmar Wachter proudly show off their Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management.

A GROUP of 18 proud indigenous students received their Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management at Woorabinda’s first-ever CQUniversity graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

The students, who couldn’t cross the stage at last month’s Emerald graduation ceremony due to wet weather, gained the qualification as part of the Woorabinda Memorial Walk restoration project.

The project involved regenerating a wetland in Woorabinda and constructing a culturally significant development of the walkway.

Surrounded by friends and family, indigenous Elders and representatives of project partners, students reminisced on their journeys and expressed their excitement for the next phase of their careers.

Graduate Deitmar ­Wachter was extremely grateful for the opportunity to be part of the course.

“I have really enjoyed the experiences and knowledge I’ve gained over the past year while completing the course,” he said.

“This has helped me gain confidence within myself and everyday tasks and has opened my vision to see a different path to other opportunities in the future.”

Fellow graduate Raymond Saltner said by undertaking the course, he was able to better himself for his people, family, and culture.

“One day, I will pass my new-found knowledge down to my children, who will one day pass it down to their children,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed this course and all it had to offer.”

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Klomp said it was an absolute privilege to hear from students and celebrate their hard work.

“By successfully ­completing the course, today’s graduating cohort can now confidentially enter the conservation and land management industry and follow their passion for the natural environment,” he said.

“I’m honoured to welcome the 18 graduates to our ­rapidly-growing network of alumni and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”