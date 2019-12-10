Menu
Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his brother David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.
Psych review for accused brother-killer

by Christine McGinn
10th Dec 2019

A man accused of murdering his brother with a samurai sword at a major Melbourne shopping centre and trying to kill his old school mate will undergo a psychiatric review.

Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his sibling David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.

He also is accused of trying to kill former classmate David Cammarata with a hammer in August 2018 while was hiding in plain sight for two years.

Dick then allegedly stalked Mr Cammarata to his work earlier this year and attacked him at a Flinders Street car park, leading to his arrest.

In a short appearance on Tuesday, magistrate Jelena Popovic adjourned the matter until February 24 for an independent psychiatric review.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

