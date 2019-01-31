Former Scoutmaster ‘quite depressed’ after sex crime charges

A former Scoutmaster charged with historical sex crimes will make a bid for bail in Byron Bay Local Court today.

Dr Robert Montgomery, an esteemed Gold Coast psychologist who has helped police profile numerous criminals, was charged early this morning with nine counts of indecent assault on males and two counts of buggery.

The 75-year-old was extradited from Queensland to NSW over the historical sexual assault offences, which are alleged to have occurred in the 1960s.

Police will allege that during the 60s Dr Montgomery sexually abused three boys, then aged 12, in Sydney.

Dr Robert Montgomery’s lawyer Colin Greatorix outside Tweed Courthouse this morning.

Defence lawyer Colin Greatorix of Derek Legal said his client was in a state of shock.

"My objective is to get him out as quickly as possible and back to his family so he can live as much of a normal life as he can," he said.

Mr Greatorix described his client as "quite depressed" but said he had been able to speak with his wife for the first time since he was arrested at his Gold Coast clinic on Tuesday.

"He is in an uncomfortable state, as you can imagine," Mr Greatorix said.

"Someone taps you on the shoulder and said hey this happened 55 years ago, and he says no it didn't.

"But he will have his day in court as will the complainants and justice I hope will be served."

Dr Montgomery is expected to appear by videolink from the Tweed Police station today.

More to come