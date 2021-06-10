Pub declared crime scene after alleged State of Origin burglary

The Miriam Vale Hotel was the target of an alleged burglary last night after closingg time on State of Origin night.

The Miriam Vale Hotel was the target of an alleged burglary last night after closingg time on State of Origin night.

A historic country pub in the Gladstone region was the target of an alleged burglary late last night after the State of Origin.

In a statement on social media this morning, Miriam Vale Hotel manager Mitch Brennan said the pub would be shut until further notice.

“The hotel has been declared a crime scene,” Mr Brennan said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“If anybody saw something out of the ordinary last night please call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

“Or contact the Gladstone CIB or Miriam Vale Police station.”

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Miriam Vale police were on scene and investigating the incident at this time.

The Miriam Vale Hotel was contacted for comment.

More rural news:

– Livestock owners warned as powerline inspections begin

– Australia’s bush billionaires revealed

– Maroons legends set to visit Gladstone region