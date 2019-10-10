Pub fight lands man in court

Glen Dennis Kerr resisted arrest when police tried to handcuff him at Yeppoon’s Railway Hotel.

GOING out after a drinking session at home turned ugly for Glen Dennis Kerr.

He was at Yeppoon’s Railway Hotel last month when his actions prompted staff there to call police.

The 36-year-old had refused to leave the premises after being asked to do so.

When police arrived shortly after 9pm on September 13, an intoxicated Kerr still wouldn’t go, and when they tried to handcuff him, he resisted.

Kerr was warned that if he continued to struggle he would be sprayed and he told a police officer: “Go on, do it ****head.”

Kerr got what he asked for.

Hotel management subsequently told police that Kerr had annoyed other patrons shortly after arriving there and was involved in a physical altercation with one of those patrons.

After being taken into custody, Kerr was found to have drugs in his wallet.

He pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to failing to leave a licensed premises, obstructing police, public nuisance and methamphetamine possession.

His lawyer told the court that prior to the Railway Hotel incident, it had been almost two years since Kerr had drank, except for the occasional beer.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow fined the coal mine carpenter $1200 and ordered he perform 40 hours of community service.