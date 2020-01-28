Menu
Joseph Henry Whittaker pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to a public nuisance offence.
Pub fight while hundreds enjoyed Carols by the Beach

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 7:30 PM
A MAN who got into a fight outside a Yeppoon pub the night Carols by the Beach was being held has been fined.

Joseph Henry Whittaker, 51, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to a public nuisance offence.

The court heard that about 6.05pm on December 8, witnesses saw Whittaker throwing punches at another man outside The Strand Hotel.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said Whittaker was yelling at the man and making threats while hundreds of people were in the area for the carols event.

Snr Constable Janes said Whittaker had history of a like nature, most recently from February 2016.

Representing himself in court, Whittaker said before this incident the other man had king-hit one of his family members.

“That’s why it came about.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke had a clear message.

“I appreciate that your emotions would have been high but you can’t take the law into your own hands,” he said.

“It’s very poor behaviour especially at that time of year when (people) are out trying to enjoy themselves - they don’t need to be exposed to this sort of violence in the streets.”

Whittaker was fined $750.

