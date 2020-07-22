Pub owner helping to lure tourists back to CQ

RED Lion owner Rob Carr is pleased to have seen more people in his pub since coronavirus restrictions became less severe.

Now he is aiming to fill seats with travellers to Rockhampton, having signed up for a nationwide tourism promotion campaign.

The Red Lion is displayed on The Great Return website, which lists pubs and fishing, camping, and off-roading destinations.

“It’s the great return of the traveller,” Mr Carr said.

“To get people to come out and support their locals and also support the whole regional area of Queensland.

“It’ll give people that come into the region the chance of coming to the hotel.”

The campaign was launched by Great Northern Brewing co and travel app CamperMate to encourage exploration of Rockhampton and the rest of the country.

Mr Carr said he looked forward to being able to completely open his hotel to visitors.

He said having people visit restaurants, hotels, cafes, and others in the hospitality and tourism industry would benefit “the whole regional area of Queensland”.

“It’s good to see them out and enjoying themselves,” Mr Carr said.

“We haven’t got any big issues at the moment so hopefully we can advance forward and come back to a full hotel at some stage – that might take 12 to 18 months, I’m not sure.

“It’s about being responsible. We’ve got to work together.”

Great Northern’s Antonia Ciorciari said: “The road to recovery is long, and we’re hoping Great Northern can help inspire and get road travellers back out on the road enjoying regions such as Rockhampton.”

“We wanted to do something to inspire those who are allowed to safely travel to begin planning and getting back out there,” she said.

CamperMate CEO Nick Baker said he wanted to give tourism “a further push”.