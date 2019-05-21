Menu
Generic beer taps.
Crime

Pub patrons cop spit, swearing and yelling from man

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st May 2019 5:26 PM
PATRONS of the Grand Hotel copped spit, swearing and yelling from a patron before police patrolling the Mt Morgan licensed premises tried to remove him.

Aaron Michael Daley, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of failing to leave a licensed premises and one of public nuisance while intoxicated.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were patrolling through the pub at 11.30pm on May 3 when they were approached by staff about Daley's behaviour.

He said Daley continued to swear, yell and spit when police approached him and told him to leave immediately.

The court heard Daley did not comply, despite staff organising the courtesy bus to pick him up from the door and take him home, which he refused.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Daley was the eldest of nine children raised by his mother alone after his dad died.

He said the single dad had little recollection of the events and was embarrassed.

Daley was ordered to pay $1000 in fines and no conviction was recorded.

