Pub Rock Choir pulls huge crowd in Rocky

Helen Roth from Proston , and Michelle and Jim Croner from Eidsvold at Pub Rock Choir in Rockhampton Jann Houley

HUNDREDS of vocal stylists from around Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast congregated at the Great Western Hotel last night to have a crack at Pub Rock Choir.

Sisters Suzanne Oldham and Leanne Pomering from Yeppoon went to the Locals with the Legend gig to see Troy Cassar-Daly perform on the weekend, and now it was their time to warm up the windpipes.

However, there were also self-styled sing stars who had driven hours to take part in Queensland's fast-growing favourite pub activity.

Samantha and Kim Olsson made the two-hour drive from Theodore where they're used to singing in front of a handful of regulars at the town's only pub.

And Michelle and Jim Croner came in all the way from Eidsvold, a four-hour drive, to join in the choral fun.

More than 500 people had booked tickets and more turned up at the gates.

