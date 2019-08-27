Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helen Roth from Proston , and Michelle and Jim Croner from Eidsvold at Pub Rock Choir in Rockhampton
Helen Roth from Proston , and Michelle and Jim Croner from Eidsvold at Pub Rock Choir in Rockhampton Jann Houley
Entertainment

Pub Rock Choir pulls huge crowd in Rocky

JANN HOULEY
by
27th Aug 2019 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of vocal stylists from around Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast congregated at the Great Western Hotel last night to have a crack at Pub Rock Choir.

Sisters Suzanne Oldham and Leanne Pomering from Yeppoon went to the Locals with the Legend gig to see Troy Cassar-Daly perform on the weekend, and now it was their time to warm up the windpipes.

However, there were also self-styled sing stars who had driven hours to take part in Queensland's fast-growing favourite pub activity.

Samantha and Kim Olsson made the two-hour drive from Theodore where they're used to singing in front of a handful of regulars at the town's only pub.

Helen Roth from Proston , and Michelle and Jim Croner from Eidsvold at Pub Rock Choir in Rockhampton
Helen Roth from Proston , and Michelle and Jim Croner from Eidsvold at Pub Rock Choir in Rockhampton Jann Houley

And Michelle and Jim Croner came in all the way from Eidsvold, a four-hour drive, to join in the choral fun.

More than 500 people had booked tickets and more turned up at the gates.

Keep and eye out for all the photos online at the Morning Bulletin website during this week.

choir great western hotel pub choir
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'It's time to call this what it is' CEO at wit's end

    premium_icon 'It's time to call this what it is' CEO at wit's end

    News Report claims more people will die unless government intervenes

    Livingstone votes to make itself more transparent

    premium_icon Livingstone votes to make itself more transparent

    News The move giving the public a look in at closed-door LSC business

    CQ's homelessness issues addressed by region's governments

    premium_icon CQ's homelessness issues addressed by region's governments

    Politics After gaps and shortfalls were identified, the governments respond.

    Why these CQ ladies joined world biker relay

    premium_icon Why these CQ ladies joined world biker relay

    News Women hitting the road on two wheels aren't getting enough support