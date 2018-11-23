Pub talk between friends prompted stranger face punch

A MAN was drinking with a female friend at a Rockhampton pub when a stranger came up, told him he didn't like the way he was speaking to the woman, and punched him in the face.

That stranger was Joshua Wayne Savage, 29.

Savage pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the incident took place at midnight on October 27 at the Lionleigh Tavern.

He said Savage's punch caused the victim pain and his lip to bleed.

The victim lodged a complaint with police on October 29. When police spoke with Savage, he said he had drunk 16 cans of XXXX plus more between 5pm and the punch.

The court heard Savage agreed he didn't like the way the man spoke to the woman and "just did it”.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked Savage if the matters on his criminal history were linked to alcohol, which he replied "definitely”.

She ordered Savage pay a $1000 fine and a conviction was recorded.