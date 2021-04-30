Pub turns pink for Sip and Paint breast cancer fundraiser

The Emerald Star Hotel is hosting a Sip and Paint fundraising event as part of PA Research Foundation’s Project Pink.

An Emerald pub will turn pink in May in support of PA Research Foundation’s breast cancer campaign, fundraising for research.

The Emerald Star Hotel is one of eight Central Queensland hospitality venues to get behind Project Pink, after being unable to hold fundraisers in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Creativity will fill the room in Emerald as guests take part in the Sip and Paint fundraising event on Saturday May 1, with PA Research Foundation chief executive officer Damian Topp attending as a guest speaker.

Mr Topp said the organisation was excited to welcome the Project Pink campaign back to Central Queensland as well as in 122 other ALH Group venues across Queensland.

“The enthusiasm and passion for Project Pink from all of the ALH staff continues to amaze us, every year they show us just how much they care. They are as committed to the cause of beating breast cancer as we are,” he said.

“We are so thankful to have each one of these venues involved in Project Pink again after what was a tough year for everyone.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Central Queensland community get behind the campaign.”

The six week campaign will involve ALH Group venues, which has part partnered with the Foundation since 2010, raising more than $2.78 million dollars for breast cancer research in that time.

This year celebrates the 11th year ALH has been a key partner of Project Pink, which raises awareness of breast cancer and funds for breast cancer research.

“The support of these venues and communities like Central Queensland is vital in helping us fund researchers to discover new treatments and improved diagnostic tools which provide hope to every family faced with this insidious disease,” Mr Topp said.

Project Pink events will be held across Central Queensland until May 30. Visit the website to find your nearest event.

Click here for more information on Project Pink and the breast cancer research it has helped.

