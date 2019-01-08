Menu
PUBLIC APPEAL: Queensland Police are seeking assistance to locate two persons of interest in connection to the theft of outboard motors in the days leading up to the end of 2018.
Crime

PUBLIC APPEAL: Catch the criminals who stole three outboards

Leighton Smith
by
8th Jan 2019 4:19 PM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to catch the people who stole three outboard motors from two North Rockhampton businesses during the past week.

Rockhampton Police are still yet to catch up with two unknown men have gained entry to both business compounds by cutting heavy duty wire fencing in the early hours of the morning between Thursday, December 29, 2018, and Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Once inside, the men had unscrewed the outboard motors from vessels and carried them away.

At this time, the men have not been identified but the same two men have been seen in CCTV footage committing both offences at one of the businesses over two consecutive mornings.

The first man is described as Caucasian in appearance with a thin build and wearing fishing apparel (board shorts, long sleeve fluorescent shirt, straw hat with a hole in the top) and no shoes. He is depicted below on CCTV.

SUSPECT ONE: The first man is described as Caucasian in appearance with a thin build and wearing fishing apparel (board shorts, long sleeve fluorescent shirt, straw hat with a hole in the top) and no shoes.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 quoting Quote these reference numbers: QP1900023311, QP1802455756.
SUSPECT ONE: The first man is described as Caucasian in appearance with a thin build and wearing fishing apparel (board shorts, long sleeve fluorescent shirt, straw hat with a hole in the top) and no shoes.
The second man is described as Aboriginal in appearance, with black hair and facial hair and with a proportionate build. He is depicted in CCTV footage below.

SUSPECT TWO: The second man is described as Aboriginal in appearance, with black hair and facial hair and with a proportionate build.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 quoting reference numbers: QP1900023311, QP1802455756.
A dark coloured sedan has been sighted at the offence location however it was unable to be further identified.

The stolen outboard motors have been described as:

Mercury MLH Super 40hp, Serial number ON280564 valued at $4700

STOLEN: Mercury MLH Super 40 hp, Serial number ON280564 valued at $4700.
Mariner 40ELPTUSA 2000 HP 40hp, valued at $2500.

STOLEN: Mariner 40ELPTUSA 2000 HP, 40 hp valued at $2500.
Mariner 30hp valued at $1500.

STOLEN: Mariner 30hp valued at $1500.
Anyone with information relating to the offence, the motors or those depicted above is asked to contact police as you may be able to assist with investigations.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900023311, QP1802455756

