Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Hockings' car has been destroyed after a hit and run crash.
Daniel Hockings' car has been destroyed after a hit and run crash. Daniel Hockings
Crime

Public band with CQ man after hit and run

by Jessica Powell
11th May 2018 4:43 PM

AN OUTPOURING of public support has come after a CQ resident posted the aftermath of a hit and run crash on a Queensland road.

Daniel Hockings said the incident happened "so quickly” and he was "dumbfounded” the other person involved didn't stop.

"We were sitting at the turn off of Oaky North/Grasstree mine giving way to traffic on the Tieri /Middlemount road after work and a person in a dark blue cruiser or patrol wagon thought they should cut the corner over me,” he said.

"They left the scene without seeing if we were ok.

"I am dumbfounded that they just gunned it and left the scene.”

Stating the impact itself wasn't "that hard”, Daniel said the alleged dark blue cruiser or patrol wagon "sort of monster trucked” over them.

The Morning Bulletin attempted to contact the Queensland Police Service for further information.

hit and run tieri crash tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BlackFella Beef set to transform the cattle industry

    premium_icon BlackFella Beef set to transform the cattle industry

    Business Indigenous groups will seek agricultural opportunities attached to native title negotiations.

    Duaringa man walks back into Beef Australia after 18 years

    Duaringa man walks back into Beef Australia after 18 years

    Life CROWDS cheered as the Droughtmaster breeder walked into the ring

    • 11th May 2018 5:34 PM
    Voice of CQ sport says goodbye to Rocky

    Voice of CQ sport says goodbye to Rocky

    News ABC radio host moves on from Central Queensland after 4 years

    • 11th May 2018 4:57 PM
    Rockhampton Zoo celebrates Leakey's first mother's day

    Rockhampton Zoo celebrates Leakey's first mother's day

    Council News CHIMPANZEE mum has first Mother's Day with three-month-old, Capri.

    • 11th May 2018 5:29 PM

    Local Partners