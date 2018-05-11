Public band with CQ man after hit and run

Daniel Hockings' car has been destroyed after a hit and run crash.

Daniel Hockings' car has been destroyed after a hit and run crash. Daniel Hockings

AN OUTPOURING of public support has come after a CQ resident posted the aftermath of a hit and run crash on a Queensland road.

Daniel Hockings said the incident happened "so quickly” and he was "dumbfounded” the other person involved didn't stop.

"We were sitting at the turn off of Oaky North/Grasstree mine giving way to traffic on the Tieri /Middlemount road after work and a person in a dark blue cruiser or patrol wagon thought they should cut the corner over me,” he said.

"They left the scene without seeing if we were ok.

"I am dumbfounded that they just gunned it and left the scene.”

Stating the impact itself wasn't "that hard”, Daniel said the alleged dark blue cruiser or patrol wagon "sort of monster trucked” over them.

The Morning Bulletin attempted to contact the Queensland Police Service for further information.