Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The farm will be located at Clarke Creek.
The farm will be located at Clarke Creek.
News

Public committee forms to advise CQ wind farm build

Jack Evans
, jack.evans@capnews.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Community members, Livingstone Shire and Isaac Regional Council representatives and Clarke Creek Wind Farm team members participated in the project’s first community consultative committee meeting last week.

The 800MW project promises up to 350 jobs on site during the three-year construction period and will have up to 25 permanent staff once operational but for now, it has its sights set on community engagement.

Representatives of the Clarke Creek Wind Farm project team. Goldwind Senior Development Manager Nam Quach, Goldwind Community Engagement Manager Sunny Rutherford, Lacour Energy Director James Townsend (left) and Goldwind Managing Director John Titchen at the Clarke Creek Wind Farm.
Representatives of the Clarke Creek Wind Farm project team. Goldwind Senior Development Manager Nam Quach, Goldwind Community Engagement Manager Sunny Rutherford, Lacour Energy Director James Townsend (left) and Goldwind Managing Director John Titchen at the Clarke Creek Wind Farm.

Goldwind community engagement manager Clare Powell said working with the community had been a key focus for the project since the first community events were held in 2017.

“The appointment of a Community Relations Officer and formation of the community consultative committee have been key recent activities,” she said.

The committee aims to keep community informed, seek community views and respond to matters raised by nearby residents.

The company said the committee’s advice would be factored into the project’s delivery, including the development and delivery of the $200k community fund.

CAREERS: Clare Powell, community engagement manager at Goldwind Australia, spends about 1 hour 20 minutes on her work commute each way. Picture: Supplied
CAREERS: Clare Powell, community engagement manager at Goldwind Australia, spends about 1 hour 20 minutes on her work commute each way. Picture: Supplied

Noel Herley of MiCOMM is the independent chairman for the committee and said the inaugural meeting provided an opportunity for relevant stakeholder to remain up-to-date on the wind farm’s progress while leaving the door open for ­community feedback and discussion.

“The committee agreed that it would be beneficial to meet quarterly, with the next meeting date scheduled for 2nd April 2020. Observers are welcome to be in touch if they would like to attend a future meeting,” he said.

Located on the Powerlink 275 kV transmission network about 150km northwest of Rockhampton, the Clarke Creek Integrated Wind, Solar and Battery Project will cost $1.5 billion to build.

State and federal approvals to construct and operate the wind farm are in place and detailed pre-construction planning is underway.

Goldwind Australia, partnered with Lacour Energy, is aiming for a generation capacity of 800 MW. The wind farm component of the project is set to be the biggest in Australia. Once operational, Goldwind claims the wind farm will power about 590,000 Queensland homes and supply four per cent of Queensland’s electricity.

clarke creek wind farm electricity prices goldwind australia power bills power station mackay renewable energy rockhampton power wind power wind turbines
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought leaves Garden Centre high and dry

        premium_icon Drought leaves Garden Centre high and dry

        News NO TURF for Tanby Turf as the dam runs dry, leaving the business to reduce hours and staff at the popular garden centre on the Capricorn Coast.

        Strelow reveals all on $10,000 CBD mural controversy

        premium_icon Strelow reveals all on $10,000 CBD mural controversy

        News Residents have demanded to know why the expensive art was painted on a private...

        More drums illegally dumped near Yeppoon

        premium_icon More drums illegally dumped near Yeppoon

        News AUTHORITIES are investigating another case of drums dumped illegally near Yeppoon.

        Up to 50mm rain forecast for parts of CQ

        premium_icon Up to 50mm rain forecast for parts of CQ

        Weather Rain could start to fall across the district as early as this afternoon