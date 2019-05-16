Public consultation set to start on flood levee

FLOODED: Forget cars, boats were the vehicle of choice for locals needing to get to and from their homes around Depot Hill and the CBD during the 2010-11 floods.

PUBLIC consultation on the $60million South Rockhampton Flood Levee is set to begin after being fast-tracked through a streamlined assessment process.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick, said assessment of the project, which would provide flood mitigation for the Rockhampton community, was progressing via a Ministerial Infrastructure Designation.

"MIDs are an efficient, coordinated process used to assist the development of community infrastructure like schools, transmission lines and hospitals, and could enable the levee to be operational sooner," Mr Dick said.

"No further development approvals will be required, however the MID process ensures environmental assessment and community consultation still occurs."

LEVEE READY: Queensland MP Cameron Dick, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Contributed

The proposed 8.7km levee will run from the Rockhampton CBD to the Bruce Highway at Upper Dawson Road.

The levee was identified as the most cost-effective option to mitigate the effects of flooding in Gladstone Road, the lower CBD, Depot Hill, Port Curtis and Allenstown.

First identified in 1992, the project was further supported by updated modelling in 2011 and has been confirmed by rigorous analysis including updated flood modelling in 2014 and again in 2019.

Mr Dick said the levee was declared a prescribed project by the state's independent Coordinator-General in November 2018, to accelerate approvals required under state law.

Brochure - South Rockhampton Flood Levee Design - May 2014 Contributed

Public consultation on the project will run for a minimum of 20 business days, closing on June 21.

A comprehensive assessment of all environmental, social and economic impacts arising from the project will be undertaken at the same time.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said fast-tracking the project was great news for residents.

The proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

"The levee will deliver many benefits to the community, especially to those who live, work and do business in areas that are regularly impacted by flooding," Mr O'Rourke said.

"Not only will construction of the levee deliver new jobs to Rockhampton, it will further protect jobs by reducing flood damage to commercial properties in the South Rockhampton area.

"These businesses have suffered millions of dollars in damage due to recent flooding events.

"The levee will help protect roads and infrastructure and keep the Bruce Highway open through the city, which helps to keep businesses open and people safe."

More information on the MID can be found on the departments website at planning.dsdmip.qld.gov.au/planning/better-development/infrastructure-designations