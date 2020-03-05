Menu
Chloe Georgina Solien (right) leaves Southport District Court after pleading guilty to affray. Picture: Jacob Miley
Crime

Public fighting 'less appropriate' for women: Judge

by Lea Emery
5th Mar 2020 6:53 AM
A JUDGE has said it is "less appropriate" for women to be fighting in public after a pregnant woman smashed a beer bottle on a man's head in Surfers Paradise.

Chloe Georgina Solien pleaded guilty in Southport District Court yesterday to a single count of affray.

The court was told Solien was at the Cavil Ave tram station about 3am on April 27 last year when a brawl broke out.

She was not drinking but holding a beer bottle for a friend.

While the fight was ongoing, Solien took the beer bottle and smashed it over the head of a man.

He was not injured and declined to speak to police about the brawl.

"The CCTV footage shows him more than holding his own in the rest of the fight and your attack does not to seem to have slowed him down at all," Judge David Kent said.

Solien was left with a cut on her eye and cuts on her hands.

Chloe Georgina Solien leaves Southport District Court after pleading guilty to affray. Picture: Jacob Miley
She was sentenced to three months in prison with immediate parole.

During his sentencing remarks Judge Kent targeted how violence was not acceptable.

"Fighting in public is not appropriate for anyone, it is, with respect, less appropriate for females," he said.

"It is even less appropriate for young, female single mothers.

"It's understating it to say this was irresponsible behaviour."

The court was told Solien was pregnant at the time and had another young boy.

"The life of a single mother may be tedium and boredom until your children are in their mid-20s," he said.

"So you have quite a long time before you can kick up your heals again."

The court was told Solien gave up drinking after the brawl.

Solien, who now lives in Brisbane, declined to comment outside of court.

It is International Women's Day on Sunday.

