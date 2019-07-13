Public forum date set for proposed drug rehab centre

PLEASE EXPLAIN: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke demanded answers from Queensland Health following a damaging leak and community outrage over the location of a drug rehabilitation centre.

FOLLOWING an eruption of community concern regarding the proposed Parkhurst location of Rockhampton's drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre, residents will now have the opportunity to speak at a public forum on Thursday.

The news of the forum was revealed by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke on social media while sharing correspondence that he and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga had exchanged with Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service regarding a damaging leak of the proposed location for the 42-bed drug rehab facility prior to public consultation.

While the exact time and location for the public forum were yet to be finalised, Mr O'Rourke promised to provide further details in the coming days.

"Parkhurst residents can rest assured there will be a full and thorough consultation process with the local community, including a public forum on Thursday," Mr O'Rourke said.

Noeleen Horan warned putting a rehab facility in Rocky would change the town we knew.

"I'll be there and I urge everyone concerned about the proposed location of this drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre to come along.

"I'm aware many of you have objections and the disappointing way misleading information was circulated this week have only created confusion and distrust but I'll be making sure you have every opportunity to discuss your concerns and have your voice heard by Queensland Health as part of this process."

Mr O'Rourke and Mrs Lauga had expressed their outrage at the way this situation has been handled and written to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS) demanding an explanation.

"However, I accept CQHHS' explanation that they had been about to start consulting with locals about the proposed site when the process was apparently derailed by the actions of an employee this week," he said.

"That matter is now before the Crime and Corruption Commission."

This was the information provided to the public regarding the new alcohol and other drug residential rehabilitation and treatment service.

Mrs Lauga told The Morning Bulletin last week that the days following the leak were tough, filled with personal attacks from many of her constituents.

She said she was happy to take the public backlash on the chin but wanted to make it clear that she and Mr O'Rourke were equally "very disappointed" with the handling of the process.

"We wear the 'community leader' badge with pride when we cut ribbons but we also have to stick around when the community is upset," she said.

Local MP's Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke will participate in a public forum regarding a proposed drug rehabilitation facility being built in Parkhurst.

She also reiterated the point made by Health Minister Steven Miles last week that the community consultations, when they happened, would be "sincere" and the earmarked site "was not a sure thing".

"Minister Miles made it clear (on Wednesday) that there is a list of sites," she said.

Mrs Lauga admitted she did not have a "great deal of input" in the selection of the controversial Parkhurst site and had previously preferred a site behind The Music Bowl, off Yaamba Rd.

However the plans for that site never came to fruition due to a string of logistical roadblocks.

The Keppel MP said much misinformation had emerged since the leak including rumours that the centre would be run by volunteers.

"That's simply not true. The facility will be staffed permanently by medical professionals," she said.

Tammy Fairley with her daughters Chelsea and Stella gathering in protest of the proposed location of a drug rehab facility.

She believed the facility was still on track for its 2021 completion date given the current consultation period was factored in to time estimates, however she feared the project would be held back if a new location was required.

In his written response to the members for Rockhampton and Keppel, the chair of CCHHS board Paul Bell apologised for the way Mr O'Rourke, Mrs Lauga and the community had been let down.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Mr O'Rourke and Ms Lauga,

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS) Board are committed to the development of an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton. This new facility will deliver high quality, safe, evidence-based, culturally responsive and family inclusive residential rehabilitation, withdrawal management services for people affected by alcohol and drug use who want to make positive changes in their life. To provide these services closer to home will be a real benefit to the broader CQ community.

I'm sorry you feel that Queensland Health has let you and your community down in relation to the community engagement around this important project. The process of consultation needs to start somewhere, and it was intended that formal consultation would commence this week with a public announcement of the identified proposed site and a letter box drop to nearby businesses and residences.

Following this week's media release, over the next two weeks Queensland Health will be visiting properties in the area around the proposed site to provide information about the proposed facility and how residents can contribute to the consultation now underway.

Mark Birbeck gathered in protest of the proposed location of a drug rehab facility.

A community consultation forum will be held on 18 July 2019. I look forward to working with you to promote this event widely and encourage all members of the community with an interest in this new facility and service to attend.

The Department of Health are leading consultation and planning for this new facility, CQHHS are providing local support to progress the initiative and will be working closely with this department and local stakeholders to bring this much needed service to our communities.

I can advise that your complaint in relation to a confidentiality breach has been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Yours sincerely,

Cr Paul Bell AM

Chair

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board