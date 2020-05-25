Menu
Rockhampton Police are investigating a number of traffic incidents that have occurred in North Rockhampton this year. On Thursday, January 30, police allege that they observed a 2018 blue and white Yamaha WR450F dirt bike travel from Cedar Drive, onto Norman Road and Farm Street and failed to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens.
News

Public help police nab alleged North Rocky moto-menace

Jack Evans
25th May 2020 2:37 PM
PUBLIC tip-offs led Rockhampton Police to a 54-year-old Norman Gardens man, who was charged with multiple alleged traffic offences on Sunday.

Police allege the man wasinvolved in multiple incidents between January 30 and Tuesday, May 19.

Information from the public helped lead to the execution of a search warrant yesterday morning at the address in Norman Gardens.

On Thursday, January 30, police allege they observed a 2018 blue and white Yamaha WR450F dirt bike travel from Cedar Drive, onto Norman Road and Farm Street and it failed to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens.

On Saturday, April 11, police observed the same dirt bike allegedly travelling in excess of the 60km/h speed limit on Elphinstone Street, and when police attempted to pull over the bike, it will be alleged the rider failed to pull over.

On Tuesday, May 19, around 11.20am, a man was observed by police travelling on Frenchville Road riding the abovementioned dirt bike.

Police said the bike had no number plate attached and a red Australian flag plate in its place.

The man was charged with one count of evade police and unlicensed driving.

He was also issued five other traffic infringement notices for various offences.

A motorbike allegedly used to commit the traffic offences was seized during the warrant and will been impounded for 90 days.

Police are continuing to investigate further offences allegedly committed the rider.

The man will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 24.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

