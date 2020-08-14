PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in CQ today
MOST Rockhampton and Yeppoon workers will enjoy a public holiday today as the show holiday was moved to align with the Ekka show holiday this year.
If you are looking to dine out here is a list of what is open, today, Friday 14.
Rockhampton
THE GOAT CAFE AND BAR: Open 7am to 11am (bar to open from 9pm to 3am)
COFFEE CLUB, EMPIRE: 7am to 3pm
FAST LANE COFFEE: 5am to 12 noon (north and south side)
GUS’ COFFEE STOCKLAND: 10am to 4pm
GELATISSIMO: 10am to 9.30pm
RED LION HOTEL: Open all day
GARDENS TEAROOMS: 8am to 5pm
GRACEMERE HOTEL: Open all day
STELLAROSSA ROCKHAMTPON STOCKLAND: 8.30am to 4pm
TWO PROFESSORS: 5.30am to 12pm
MICHEL’S PATISSERIE ALLENSTOWN: Open all day
THE CRITERION HOTEL: Open all day
FRENCHVILLE SPORTS CLUB: Open all day
PIE GURU: Open all day
TRUFUSION INDIAN BAR AND GRILL: Open for lunch and dinner
DINGLES: Open until 3pm
Capricorn Coast
WATERLINE RESTAURANT: 8am to 8pm
LURE LIVING: Until 12pm
BELL PARK BAKERY EMU PARK: Open all day
PIE ALLEY BLUES: Open from 7am
BEACHES RESTAURANT ROSSLYN BAY: Open for lunch and dinner
Coles and Woolworths stores across the region are open from 9am to 6pm.
Stockland Rockhampton has trading hours of 10am to 4pm.