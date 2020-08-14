PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in CQ today

MOST Rockhampton and Yeppoon workers will enjoy a public holiday today as the show holiday was moved to align with the Ekka show holiday this year.

If you are looking to dine out here is a list of what is open, today, Friday 14.

Rockhampton

THE GOAT CAFE AND BAR: Open 7am to 11am (bar to open from 9pm to 3am)

COFFEE CLUB, EMPIRE: 7am to 3pm

FAST LANE COFFEE: 5am to 12 noon (north and south side)

GUS’ COFFEE STOCKLAND: 10am to 4pm

GELATISSIMO: 10am to 9.30pm

RED LION HOTEL: Open all day

GARDENS TEAROOMS: 8am to 5pm

GUS’ COFFEE STOCKLAND: 9am to 4pm

GRACEMERE HOTEL: Open all day

STELLAROSSA ROCKHAMTPON STOCKLAND: 8.30am to 4pm

TWO PROFESSORS: 5.30am to 12pm

MICHEL’S PATISSERIE ALLENSTOWN: Open all day

THE CRITERION HOTEL: Open all day

FRENCHVILLE SPORTS CLUB: Open all day

PIE GURU: Open all day

TRUFUSION INDIAN BAR AND GRILL: Open for lunch and dinner

DINGLES: Open until 3pm

Capricorn Coast

WATERLINE RESTAURANT: 8am to 8pm

LURE LIVING: Until 12pm

BELL PARK BAKERY EMU PARK: Open all day

PIE ALLEY BLUES: Open from 7am

BEACHES RESTAURANT ROSSLYN BAY: Open for lunch and dinner

Coles and Woolworths stores across the region are open from 9am to 6pm.

Stockland Rockhampton has trading hours of 10am to 4pm.