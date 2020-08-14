Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in CQ today

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Aug 2020 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOST Rockhampton and Yeppoon workers will enjoy a public holiday today as the show holiday was moved to align with the Ekka show holiday this year.

If you are looking to dine out here is a list of what is open, today, Friday 14.

Rockhampton

THE GOAT CAFE AND BAR: Open 7am to 11am (bar to open from 9pm to 3am)

COFFEE CLUB, EMPIRE: 7am to 3pm

FAST LANE COFFEE: 5am to 12 noon (north and south side)

GUS’ COFFEE STOCKLAND: 10am to 4pm

GELATISSIMO: 10am to 9.30pm

RED LION HOTEL: Open all day

GARDENS TEAROOMS: 8am to 5pm

GUS’ COFFEE STOCKLAND: 9am to 4pm

GRACEMERE HOTEL: Open all day

STELLAROSSA ROCKHAMTPON STOCKLAND: 8.30am to 4pm

TWO PROFESSORS: 5.30am to 12pm

MICHEL’S PATISSERIE ALLENSTOWN: Open all day

THE CRITERION HOTEL: Open all day

FRENCHVILLE SPORTS CLUB: Open all day

PIE GURU: Open all day

TRUFUSION INDIAN BAR AND GRILL: Open for lunch and dinner

DINGLES: Open until 3pm

Capricorn Coast

WATERLINE RESTAURANT: 8am to 8pm

LURE LIVING: Until 12pm

BELL PARK BAKERY EMU PARK: Open all day

PIE ALLEY BLUES: Open from 7am

BEACHES RESTAURANT ROSSLYN BAY: Open for lunch and dinner

Coles and Woolworths stores across the region are open from 9am to 6pm.

Stockland Rockhampton has trading hours of 10am to 4pm.

rockhampton show holiday whatson whats open rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Premium Content Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Employment As Queensland’s unemployment rate surges to the worst in the nation and our tourism industry crumbles, there’s a new plan that could save thousands of jobs.

        Resident outrage as 5G tower planned close to property

        Premium Content Resident outrage as 5G tower planned close to property

        News One Nation’s Keppel candidate is urging Yeppoon residents to speak out after...

        LNP candidates reveal plans for forums in the Rocky region

        Premium Content LNP candidates reveal plans for forums in the Rocky region

        News CQ’s LNP candidates will use a series of forums to hear from the public and share...

        Man behind CQ not-for-profit business busted forging prescription

        Premium Content Man behind CQ not-for-profit business busted forging...

        News ONE of the young men behind mental health awareness clothing label Soldiers United...